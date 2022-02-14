ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
NICVD, institution of global fame, rejects allegations

Press Release 14 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: NICVD denies all the allegations that any kind of treatment provided free at NICVD has been stopped. NICVD does all treatment based on medical evidences which currently shows that the survival benefits of angioplasty in only during heart attack (Primary Angioplasty) or in unstable Angina (heart attack knocking on the door), in these two conditions there is survival benefit with Angioplasty.

The evidences clearly show that Angioplasty in patients with Chronic Angina there is no survival benefit. There is only symptomatic benefit. Which can also be achieved with medicines. The benefit of Angioplasty for controlling of Angina is only when the medical treatment fails.

NICVD is World’s largest Centre for Primary Angioplasty. NICVD did more than 25,000 Primary Angioplasties and patients with unstable Angina in 2021. For Elective Angioplasty, NICVD has a heart team, which comprises Cardiac Surgeon and Interventional Cardiologists. The Heart team meets every day and decides if any patient’s medical treatment has failed that patient is referred for Elective Angioplasty and those are done totally free of cost.

NICVD continues to serve the people of Pakistan, providing state-of-the-art treatment to everyone. NICVD, which has 10 state-of-the-art hospitals and 23 Chest Pain Units, provide all sort of treatment totally free of cost, where medically indicated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

