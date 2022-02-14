Prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential kitchen items, including live chicken/meat, sugar, flour, pulses, vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, fruits and others have remained high in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Prices of live chicken/meat are continuing a spiralling trend in the local market as this food item is available at Rs211 per kilogramme in the local market, the survey noted. Similarly, prices of farm eggs remained unchanged, which are being sold at Rs180-190 per dozen.

It was noticed that butchers have continuously squeezed poverty-stricken people by charging exorbitant rates as cow meat is being sold at Rs600 per kilogramme against the official fixed rate of Rs370 per kilogramme, the survey said. It also noted mutton beef is being sold at Rs1300-1400 per kilogramme.

Fresh milk is being sold at Rs150-160 per litre while yogurt was being available at Rs120-140 per kilogramme, the survey noted.

However, it was witnessed that sugar price remained stable in the local market as it was available at Rs90 per kilogram. But some shopkeepers were charging Rs95-98 per kilogramme. The commodity was unavailable at some utilities stores in the provincial capital, the survey noted.

Prices of cooking oil/ghee remained high in the local market as this important commodity of kitchen of different brands/quality was being sold within the range of Rs300-320 and Rs350-400-410 per kilogramme/ litre in the retail market, the survey revealed.

According to market sources, flour prices are still sky-rocketed in the local market as a 20 kg bag of flour was available within range of Rs1300-1350 and Rs1400 while an 80-kg flour sac was being sold at Rs6400-6500 in the wholesale market.

After imposition of new taxes through ‘mini-budget’, an upward trend in prices of pulses was witnessed in the retail market.

Good quality (sela) rice is being sold at Rs180 per kilogramme against the price of Rs160 per kilogramme while toota rice was being sold at Rs100-120 against the price of Rs80 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) is being sold within the range of Rs120 per kilogramme in the retail market, the survey revealed.

It further noticed that Dal mash is being sold at Rs300 per kg, big-size white channa was Rs190-200 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs160 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs200 per kg. Moonge was available at Rs220 per kg. Dhoti dal is being sold at Rs260 per kg.

Similarly, the tea prices have also increased in the local market it was available at Rs1080 per kilogramme against the price of Rs1000 per kilogramme last week, while green tea was being sold at Rs850-900 per kg from Rs800 per kg a week ago the survey noted.

Iranian apples are being sold at Rs200 per kg while locally produced apples available at Rs120-150 per kg, bananas available at Rs50-60 and Rs70 per dozen, guava was available at Rs120-150 per kg, pomegranate at Rs200 per kg, big-size kinnow at Rs120 per dozen, small-size at Rs60-70 and Rs80 while orange was available at Rs80-90 and Rs120 per dozen.

A mixed trend in prices of vegetables was witnessed in the local market, the survey noted. One-kilogramme tomatoes are being sold at Rs120-160 per kilogramme against the price of Rs80 per kilogramme in the previous week, while onion was available at Rs60-70 per kilogramme.

Similarly, the price of ginger has decreased to Rs400 per kilogramme, whereas garlic was available at Rs400 per kg. Cucumber was available at Rs50-60 per kg, green chilli at Rs200 per kg while one-kilogramme lemon was available at Rs120 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022