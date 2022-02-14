ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,772
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,483,798
3,20624hr
Sindh
557,931
Punjab
494,971
Balochistan
35,056
Islamabad
133,037
KPK
209,758
Biden, Zelensky pursue 'diplomacy and deterrence' in Ukraine crisis: White House

AFP Updated 14 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden spoke at length Sunday with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's borders, with the pair committing to pursue "diplomacy and deterrence," the White House said.

"The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders," according to a readout of the roughly 50-minute call.

"President Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House added, referring to the American president's position he has established on multiple occasions when addressing Moscow's brinkmanship.

Ukraine says ‘critically important to remain calm’

With Western fears growing that Russia is about to invade the ex-Soviet state, the readout added that Biden "made clear that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, together with its allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine."

Washington and its allies have warned that Russia has massed well over 100,000 troops on its borders with Ukraine.

Earlier Sunday, top American officials offered grim assessments of the situation, with US national security advisor Jake Sullivan saying a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin "any day now," and would likely start with "a significant barrage of missiles and bomb attacks" leading to civilian deaths.

Biden on Saturday held an hour-long call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But with that conversation failing to move the needle or significantly tamp down sky-high tensions, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that was "certainly not a sign that things are moving in the right direction."

Joe Biden Volodymyr Zelensky Russia Ukraine tensions

