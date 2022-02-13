PDM's no-confidence move a failed attempt against govt: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Sunday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) planned move of a no-confidence motion is a failed attempt against the government, Aaj News reported.

“PDM’s component parties do not trust each other. Their attempt to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly is destined to fail,” the minister said while speaking to media persons at Sadiqgarh Palace, Dera Nawab Sahab near Bahawalpur.

He said the opposition’s move was an attempt to save their ill-gotten money, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had entered politics to break their status quo.

Tabling no-confidence motion is opposition's constitutional right: Qureshi

Umar said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was doing a brilliant job on the foreign front. He noted that Pakistan’s foreign policy was headed in the right direction.

“We are honoured to have Shah Mahmood Qureshi as our foreign minister,” Umar said.

The minister said that previous governments had ignored South Punjab but PTI’s federal and Punjab governments will soon announce a mega-development package for the region under South Punjab Secretariat. He said that the addition of Prince Bahawal Khan Abbasi to PTI will help in strengthening the Party in South Punjab.

Umar said that PTI won more seats than the opposition in the first phase of KP Local Government elections, and claimed that the party will perform even better in the second phase of elections.