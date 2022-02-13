ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,772
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,483,798
3,20624hr
Sindh
557,931
Punjab
494,971
Balochistan
35,056
Islamabad
133,037
KPK
209,758
PDM's no-confidence move a failed attempt against govt: Asad Umar

  • Says PDM’s component parties do not trust each other
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Feb, 2022

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Sunday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) planned move of a no-confidence motion is a failed attempt against the government, Aaj News reported.

“PDM’s component parties do not trust each other. Their attempt to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly is destined to fail,” the minister said while speaking to media persons at Sadiqgarh Palace, Dera Nawab Sahab near Bahawalpur.

He said the opposition’s move was an attempt to save their ill-gotten money, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had entered politics to break their status quo.

Tabling no-confidence motion is opposition's constitutional right: Qureshi

Umar said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was doing a brilliant job on the foreign front. He noted that Pakistan’s foreign policy was headed in the right direction.

“We are honoured to have Shah Mahmood Qureshi as our foreign minister,” Umar said.

The minister said that previous governments had ignored South Punjab but PTI’s federal and Punjab governments will soon announce a mega-development package for the region under South Punjab Secretariat. He said that the addition of Prince Bahawal Khan Abbasi to PTI will help in strengthening the Party in South Punjab.

Umar said that PTI won more seats than the opposition in the first phase of KP Local Government elections, and claimed that the party will perform even better in the second phase of elections.

