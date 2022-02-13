Mainland China reports 67 new COVID-19 cases vs 99 a day earlier

BEIJING: Mainland China reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 12, down from 99 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 28 cases were locally transmitted, down from 40.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 34 from 41.

Hong Kong reports record COVID cases, seeks China support

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 106,930 while the death toll remained at 4,636.