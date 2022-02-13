ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Irfan Sheikh made FPCCI Executive Committee’s chairman

Press Release 13 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has been unanimously announced as the Chairman of the Management Committee of FPCCI by its Executive Committee. It has extended its full support and expressed their full confidence in the leadership and the statesmanship of Irfan Iqbal Sheikh.

A large number of the executive committee members participated physically; from the Head Office (Karachi), Capital Office (Islamabad) and the regional offices of Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta. The whole process was conducted amicably and harmoniously under the directions of the Director General of Trade Organizations (DGTO). Representatives of the DGTO office were also present on the occasion to ensure its transparency and integrity.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh expressed his profound gratitude to the executive committee members for the honor bestowed upon him and articulated his resolve to fulfill the myriad responsibilities as the head of country’s apex trade body.

The Management Committee will also include Muhammad Suleman Chawla as its Vice Chairman; and, Shabbir Hassan Mansha, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and Qazi Muhammad Akbar as its members.

The committee has been empowered to induct new members into the management committee, if needed; appoint members of FPCCI’s Standing Committees to represent various sectors; constitute FPCCI’s Business Councils for various countries; nominate FPCCI’s representatives to International Forums; manage all the operations & affairs of the federation; prepare FPCCI’s budget proposals and represent the business, industrial and trade community of entire Pakistan on all forums.

