ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Naval Chief visits Tunisia

APP 13 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on official visit to Tunisia, called on Tunisian Navy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Adel Jehane, Minister of National Defence Imed Memmich and other senior Naval officials, separately, during his visit.

Upon arrival at Tunisian Navy Headquarters, the Naval Chief was received by Tunisian Navy Chief of Staff and presented Guard of Honour, said a Pakistan Navy media release received here.

During the meeting with Tunisian Navy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Adel Jehane, regional maritime security and professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region including Regional Maritime Security Patrols and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also visited La Goulette Naval Base and Naval Academy Menzel Bourguiba and a briefing was given to him on Mission and Organization of Tunisian Navy.

The Admiral also visited onboard Tunisian Patrol Boat type ISTIKLAL, indigenously built by Tunisian shipyard.

Later, during meeting with Tunisian National Defence Minister, matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. The Naval Chief underscored the importance of enhancing interactions between the armed forces of both countries through exercises and training exchange programmes.

Tunisian Defence Minister, while acknowledging the significance of bilateral military cooperation in diverse realms, stressed on enhancing collaborations in expanded military domains.

It is expected that visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naval Chief visits Tunisia Combined Maritime Forces (CMF)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Naval Chief visits Tunisia

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism

Telecom sector: Country not performing well on some key indicators: MoIT

Minister says there’s decline in prices of essential commodities

Dec tariff hiked by Rs3.10/unit

Commercial consumers: Ogra notifies LNG sale prices for Jan, Feb

Citizen Portal: PM orders reopening of 230,000 complaints

Islamabad-based businesses urged to make investment in AJK

Accountability court says Saaf Pani Project ‘clean and transparent’

Hindu hardliners protest IIOJK tweets in Modi’s home state

SC to hear pleas of two former colonels on 15th

Read more stories