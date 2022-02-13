ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Feb 13, 2022
Pakistan

IT studies: inmates take exams

Recorder Report 13 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Alkhidmat conducted exams for the prisoners studying ‘Information Technology’ at its Computer and English Language Centre in Karachi’s Central Jail.

Some 86 prisoners participated in the exams after completing courses in CIT, Graphics and English language. The exams were conducted in a proper manner. Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi Rashid Qureishi sealed the question papers at Alkhidmat’s head office and dispatched them to Central Jail, where Alkhidmat’s Senior Manager Coordination and Support, Manzar Alam, handed them over to DSP Central Jail, Maqsood Memon, who further gave them to External Examiner, Aatif Sabri.

Naveed Ali Baig CEO Alkhidmat Karachi, Executive Director Rashid Qureishi and Director Medical Services Dr. Azeemuddeen also witnessed the examination centres and expressed their satisfaction at the arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Qazi Nazeer Ahmed appreciated Alkhidmat’s initiative in establishing the Computer Centre in Central Jail.

He expressed his happiness to see prisoners enhancing their skills and knowledge during their jail terms and promised his full support for this initiative in the future also.

Naveed Ali Baig highlighted Alkhidmat’s efforts of providing clean water, education and other services in jails and said that Alkhidmat hoped to provide prisoners a respectable and better life after their jail terms.

This is the first time that such a large number of prisoners appeared in the exams in the jail. Alkhidmat’s Computer and English Language Centre is affiliated to the Sindh Technical Board, and successful candidates will get accreditation from the board, besides earning a reduction of 8-10 months in their imprisonment terms.

The prisoners were also very happy with this initiative and appreciated the efforts of Alkhidmat for conducting exams in such proper manner.



