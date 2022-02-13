COAS visits Panjgur

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Panjgur, Balochistan on Saturday. COAS spent complete day with troops who repulsed terrorists attack on Security Forces camp in Panjgur on Feb 2.

On arrival at Panjgur, COAS was given detailed update by local commander on security situation in the area and response mechanism to effectively check emerging threats.

While speaking with troops, COAS appreciated professionalism and effective response by ground troops against recent terrorist activities.

COAS emphasised on maintaining high standard of operational readiness to fail hostile efforts to destabilise Balochistan and ensure safety and security of local population.

COAS paid tribute to shahuada for supreme sacrifice in line of duty for defence of the motherland.

While interacting with the notables and tribal elders of Panjgur, COAS appreciated them for their support to LEAs in fighting menace of terrorism. Breaking nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers/ support base is imperative for defeating terrorism, COAS reiterated.

COAS assured local elders of Army’s all out support for creating environment for prosperity and development of the area particularly ensuring timely completion of ongoing socio economic projects. COAS said that terrorists won’t be allowed to reverse the hard earned gains irrespective of the challenges.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps.

