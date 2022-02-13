Ghana activist detained over ‘coup’ comments

ACCRA: A popular Ghanaian social activist who has led protests against President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has been arrested after making comments on social media about plotting a coup, the police said on Saturday.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of the pressure group #FixTheCountry, which has championed protests in the West African country over economic hardships among other issues, was detained on his arrival from the UK at an airport on Friday.

Barker-Vormawor posted on social media that he will stage a coup if Parliament passes a controversial bill, popularly known as E-Levy.

The bill is proposing a 1.75% tax on electronic transactions including mobile money payments.

“If this E-Levy passes... I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!” Barker-Vormawor said in a series of posts on Facebook.

“The post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana,” the police said in a statement.

He is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

A police spokesman said the activist was being questioned to decide the formal charges that he will face in court.