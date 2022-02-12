ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Pak-China relations strained due to incompetent govt: Fazl

BR Web Desk 12 Feb, 2022

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed on Saturday that relations between Pakistan and China have been strained due to the incompetent government, Aaj News reported.

“The government has completely failed on the foreign front. Even Modi does not take phone calls of Prime Minister Imran Khan, while Chinese leadership spoke to the premier via video link,” the JUI-F chief said while addressing a ceremony at Jamia Madina in Lahore.

Fazl, who also heads the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an anti-government alliance of the opposition parties – questioned the government’s move to encourage ministries and departments through appreciation certificates.

Zardari assures Fazl of support in no-confidence move against govt

“The PM himself said that economic growth has been recognised by the world, then why he didn’t award a certificate to the minister of finance?

"The rulers have appreciated Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s performance but even he wasn’t given a certificate and if the country’s defence is in safe hands, then why wasn’t Pervez Khattak presented certificate."

The JUI-F leader has been leading a rally of support against the incumbent government, and announced that a no-confidence motion will be made soon.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also assured the JUI-F chief of his party’s support in the no-confidence move against the incumbent government.

The two leaders had a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which the country's political situation was discussed. Rehman told the former president that they will soon be approaching the government's coalition partners as well.

The JUI-F chief also inquired about Zardari's health and prayed for his early recovery.

