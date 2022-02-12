ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Pakistan

Tribal clash in Nawabshah leaves SHO, 5 others dead

BR Web Desk 12 Feb, 2022

At least six people, including the station house officer (SHO) of Nawabshah’s Mirzapur police station, were killed while several others were injured as a result of an armed clash between two rival groups over a land dispute on Saturday, Aaj News reported.

The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital Qazi Ahmed, and the People’s Medical University Hospital Nawabshah.

The incident occurred when armed men of two rival tribes – Zardari and Bhand – opened fire at each other. On getting information, a police team reached the scene.

“SHO Mirzapur Abdul Hameed Khoso was killed during an intense exchange of fire between the two groups,” the police said.

The number of casualties is feared to rise as an intense exchange of fire is still going on.

More to follow.

