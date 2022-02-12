ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Norway to end most pandemic curbs

Reuters 12 Feb, 2022

OSLO: Norway will scrap nearly all its remaining COVID-19 lockdown measures as high levels of coronavirus infections are unlikely to jeopardise health services, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Saturday.

The Nordic country, which removed most curbs on February 1, will still keep some rules for the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard. The new rules will take effect from Saturday at 1000 CET (0900 GMT).

"We are removing almost all coronavirus measures," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

"The coronavirus pandemic is no longer a major health threat to most of us. The omicron virus causes far less serious illness and we are well protected by vaccines."

WHO urges rich countries to pay up for Covid plan

Norwegians will no longer need to stay at least one metre (3 feet) apart nor wear face masks in crowded settings. The removal of these measures mean nightclubs and other affected entertainment venues can resume full business.

In addition, infected individuals no longer need to isolate themselves. Instead, they are recommended to stay home for four days.

Norway in December went into partial lockdown to combat the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

