Feb 12, 2022
World

Iranians get behind wheel to mark Islamic revolution

AFP 12 Feb, 2022

TEHRAN: Thousands of Iranians drove through Tehran on Friday to mark the 43rd anniversary of the country’s Islamic Revolution, staying in vehicles rather than marching on foot amid Covid restrictions.

Due to the pandemic, state television said this year, as the previous year, there should be “no gathering or marching” by those celebrating the 1979 overthrow of the shah’s regime.

Instead, people travelled by car, motorcycle and bicycle, to converge on the capital’s iconic Azadi Square, despite chilly temperatures.

Some had painted their cars in the red, white and green colours of the Iranian flag, while others chanted slogans of “Death to America” and “We will resist until the end” from windows as they drove by.

A number of US flags were also burnt by people chanting “We will not surrender” at Azadi Square, an AFP photographer said.

State television broadcast footage of similar rallies in other major cities, including Isfahan, Mashhad, Tabriz and Shiraz.

Demonstrators bore portraits of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic republic, and revered general Qasem Soleimani, killed by a US air strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020.

This year’s anniversary is the first since ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi took office in August last year.

The celebrations mark the day that the shah’s government fell after Shiite cleric Khomeini returned from exile.

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi had already fled Iran after months of protests against his rule.

pandemic COVID restrictions Iranians Islamic revolution

