Message from Shuaib A. Malik Group Chief Executive & Chairman ARL

TEXT: Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) is celebrating its Centenary with a worthy track record of uninterrupted operations, continual upgradation and expansion with uncompromised quality of products.

During these years we have been able to overcome many challenges and trying conditions to reach this landmark. From a modest refining capacity of 2,500 barrels per day in 1922, ARL is today a state of the art refinery capable of processing 53,400 barrels per day of all kinds of indigenous crude oil of Pakistan.

Morgah Refinery being the first refinery in this region and the only refinery in the north of Pakistan has always held a strategic position during peace and war times. ARL is known for its quality petroleum products being supplied to thearmed forces, industry and general public. ARL has served its primary goal of reducing the national dependence on imported petroleum products and saving of precious foreign exchange.

The versatility of processing a large number of different crudes, operational reliability and optimum utilization of its plants and equipment is a testimony and tribute to the high professional skills of its management and staff.

I must mention here those who initiated this enormous task of building the refinery, faced various complexities and lack of facilities / expertise with relentless commitment and dedication. Of special mention is the role of Late Dr. Ghaith R. Pharaon and his family under whose sponsorship, guidance and support not only ARL but all Attock Group Companies have made monumental strides.

I am confident that with the support of Government of Pakistan and all stakeholders ARL management and workers will continue their efforts both in the interest of our country, shareholders and community.

Once again, I wish and pray for ARL's success in its future endeavors for providing environment-friendly quality products according to international standards and market demand.

