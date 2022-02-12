ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Attock Refinery Limited: Health, Safety, Environment & Quality (HSEQ) Policy

12 Feb, 2022

TEXT: ARL is committed to provide the best quality products in the market, endeavors to protect the environment and to ensure health and safety of its employees, contractors, customers and work for continual improvements in Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ) systems. ARL is committed to comply with all applicable Health, Safety, Environment and Quality laws and regulations. The Policy shall be used to demonstrate this commitmentthrough:

HEALTH

ARL seeks to conduct its activities in such a way as to promote the health of and avoid harm to its employees, contractors, visitors and the community.

SAFETY

ARL ensures that every employee or contractor works under the safest possible conditions. It is our firm belief that every effort must be made to avoid accidents, injury to people, damage to property and the environment. ARL believes that practically all accidents are preventable by carrying out risk assessments and reducing risks identified by appropriate controls.

ENVIRONMENT

ARL is committed to prevent pollution by the efficient use of energy throughout its operations, recycle and reuse of the effluent wherever possible and use of cost-effective cleaner production techniques that lead to preventive approach for sustainable development.

QUALITY

ARL recognizes employees' input towards quality by emphasizing skills development and professionalism. ARL must be customer driven, cost effective and continuously improving services, works and products to meet requirements of the market. ARL conducts periodic audits and risk assessment of its activities, processes and products for setting and reviewing its objectives and targets to provide assurance, to improve HSEQ standards and loss control. ARL is committed to share all pertinent information related to HSEQ with all concerned parties.

Attock Refinery Limited

