Attock Refinery Limited: Gender Diversity Policy

12 Feb, 2022

TEXT: Attack Refinery Limited (ARL) recognises that a diverse workforce draws on different perspectives and experiences of many individuals and this makes an essential contribution to the achievement of its overall corporate objectives and success of its business. ARL promotes hiring and retaining of women across all departments, including operations and other technical functions. We believe that to be effective our work must pursue equality of power, opportunities and access to resources for men and women of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

DEFINITIONS:

Gender: It refers to social and cultural differences between male and female, as opposed to biological differences.

Diversity:

Here it refers to the inclusion of individuals of different genders in all their diversity such as training, profession, origin, ethnicity or religion.

OBJECTIVES:

The Objectives of this policy are:

  1. To improve the way in which gender considerations are consolidated in all aspects of our working. This includes internal matters i.e.composition of staff as well as external working practices i.e. collaboration with external partners.

  2. To actively promote gender diversity to the extent practicable considering the technical, social and cultural patterns of conduct as well as true nature and associated complications within plant and machinery intensive refining industry.

  3. To ensure that all employees are entitled to a workplace free from harassment and discrimination and have the opportunity to contribute and achieve their potential.

SCOPE:

ARL's Gender Diversity Policy covers:

  1. Recruitment.

  2. Compensation and Benefits.

  3. Retention and Professional Development.

  4. Working Conditions.

RECRUITMENT:

ARL being an equal opportunity employer seeks to practice fair, objective and non-discriminatory recruitment and selection procedures. All vacant positions are open for specified knowledge, experience and skills requiredfrom the applicants irrespective of their genders. While advertising any specific position it is also ensured that the language used does not echo traditional gender stereotypes. Selection will be made on the basis of relevant criteria, experience, aptitude and ability and will be carried out by more than one person.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

At ARL, pay packages are not gender specific and are determined on the basis of employment grades assigned to individuals as per company policy which are purely based on the educational background and qualification of the individual, his or her experience and abilities and requirements for the job. Likewise performance appraisal and increments are also based on merit and job performance without any gender biases. The compensation and other benefits are made available to all employees at the time of hiring.

RETENTION AND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT:

Motivation is considered as an important phenomenon regarding retention of all talented employees and is equally driven by satisfaction of extrinsic job factors like salary and benefits as well as intrinsic job factors like professional development.

A mechanism for professional development of employees is followed wherein the Department heads / Managers identify the professionaldevelopment needs of both men and women employees without any discrimination at the time of performance appraisals and the Human Resource Department facilitate the staff development activities through formal training sessions on equal opportunity basis.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Appropriate conditions of employment that support work life balance and fulfilment of family responsibilities are provided generally to all employees without any discrimination. Female employees are additionally facilitated through provision of maternity leaves as per company policy. A robust antiharassment policy is in place for the prevention of all forms of harassment at work place for all Staff members for the resolution of harassment complaints.

RESPONSIBILITY FORTHE POLICY:

The Board of Directors of Attack Refinery Limited have overall responsibility for the effective operation of this policy. The Board has delegated to the Chief Executive the day to day responsibility for implementing the policy including making the objectives of this policy as part of key Performance Indicators of senior management and maintaining gender dis-aggregated data with regard to female employment inside the Company as well as data regarding female customer base or supply base, if applicable.

