ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Attock Refinery Limited: Vision, Mission & Core Values

TEXT: To be a world class and leading organization continuously providing high quality diversified...
12 Feb, 2022

TEXT: To be a world class and leading organization continuously providing high quality diversified environmentfriendly energy resources and petrochemicals.

MISSION

We will utilize best blend of state-of-the-art technologies, high performing people, excellent business processes and synergetic organizational culture thus exceeding expectations of all stakeholders.

COREVALUES

Our success will not be a matter of chance, but a commitment to the following enduring beliefs and values that are engrained in the way we think and take actions to pursue a climate of excellence:

Integrity & Ethics

Integrity, honesty, high ethical, legal and safety standards are a cornerstone of our business practices.

Quality

We pursue quality as a way of life. It is an attitude that affects everything we do for relentless pursuit of excellence.

Social Responsibility

We believe in respect for the community and preserving the environment for our future generations and keeping National interest paramount in all our actions.

Learning & Innovation

We embrace lifelong learning and innovation as an essential catalyst for our future success. We believe in continuous improvement and to seize opportunities inherent in change to shape the future.

TeamWork

We believe that competent and satisfied people are the Company's heart, muscle and soul. We savour flashes of genius in the organization's life by reinforcing attitude of teamwork and knowledge sharing based on mutual respect, trust and openness.

Empowerment

We flourish under an ecosystem of shared understanding founded on the concept of empowerment, accountability and open communication in all directions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Attock Refinery Limited

Comments

Comments are closed.

Attock Refinery Limited: Vision, Mission & Core Values

Jul-Jan FY22L: Record $18bn remittance inflows received by country

Gas, power bills for 7th census: PBS refuses to use tablets to read barcodes

WB briefs ministry about projects being funded by it

PDM decides to bring no-trust motion against govt

Small hydropower projects: PPIB urges PD to expedite work on required approvals

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan in local currencies: SBP, FBR directed to make arrangements

PTCL CEO rules out Ufone merger

SUV segment Oshan X7; Master Changan says will commence volume production

G-13 project: PM finds staff missing from site

Roshan Digital Account for overseas: PM asks SBP to provide online facility of real time money transfer

Read more stories