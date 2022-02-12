Attock Refinery Limited: Vision, Mission & Core Values

TEXT: To be a world class and leading organization continuously providing high quality diversified environmentfriendly energy resources and petrochemicals.

MISSION

We will utilize best blend of state-of-the-art technologies, high performing people, excellent business processes and synergetic organizational culture thus exceeding expectations of all stakeholders.

COREVALUES

Our success will not be a matter of chance, but a commitment to the following enduring beliefs and values that are engrained in the way we think and take actions to pursue a climate of excellence:

Integrity & Ethics

Integrity, honesty, high ethical, legal and safety standards are a cornerstone of our business practices.

Quality

We pursue quality as a way of life. It is an attitude that affects everything we do for relentless pursuit of excellence.

Social Responsibility

We believe in respect for the community and preserving the environment for our future generations and keeping National interest paramount in all our actions.

Learning & Innovation

We embrace lifelong learning and innovation as an essential catalyst for our future success. We believe in continuous improvement and to seize opportunities inherent in change to shape the future.

TeamWork

We believe that competent and satisfied people are the Company's heart, muscle and soul. We savour flashes of genius in the organization's life by reinforcing attitude of teamwork and knowledge sharing based on mutual respect, trust and openness.

Empowerment

We flourish under an ecosystem of shared understanding founded on the concept of empowerment, accountability and open communication in all directions.

