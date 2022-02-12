Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
12 Feb, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (February 11, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07757 0.07843 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.12371 0.11129 0.12571 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.39486 0.31500 0.39486 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.66443 0.52871 0.66443 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 1.12457 0.94386 1.12457 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
