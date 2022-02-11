ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
World

WHO chief scientist: pandemic has not ended as more variants expected

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

CAPE TOWN: The World Health Organization's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said on Friday that the world was not yet at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic as there would be more coronavirus variants.

WHO urges rich countries to pay up for Covid plan

"We have seen the virus evolve, mutate so we know there will be more variants, more variants of concern, so we are not at the end of the pandemic," Swaminathan told reporters in South Africa, where she was visiting vaccine manufacturing facilities with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

