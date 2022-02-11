ANL 14.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.14%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.74%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.46%)
GGL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.49%)
GTECH 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
HUMNL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.98%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.02%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.9%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
PTC 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.44%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
TELE 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.86%)
TPL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.84%)
TPLP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-6.72%)
TREET 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.11%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.45%)
UNITY 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
WAVES 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
YOUW 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.97%)
BR100 4,704 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.1%)
BR30 18,090 Decreased By -32.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 45,919 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,933 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Satellite images show new Russian military deployments near Ukraine

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Commercial satellite images published by a private US company show new Russian military deployments at several locations near Ukraine, suggesting that Moscow's force buildup continues amid a flurry of diplomacy aimed at easing the crisis.

Russia is holding joint military exercises in ex-Soviet Belarus as well as naval drills in the Black Sea, part of a surge of military activity near Ukraine that has fuelled fears of an impending invasion. Russia denies any plans to attack.

US-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, said images taken on Wednesday and Thursday showed significant new deployments in several locations in annexed Crimea, western Russia and Belarus.

The images could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough

In Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, Maxar said it had identified a large new deployment of troops and equipment at Oktyabrskoye airfield north of the city of Simferopol, including 550 troop tents and hundreds of vehicles.

New troops and equipment also arrived near Crimea's Novoozernoye, it said, pointing also to a new deployment near the town of Slavne, on the northwest coast of the peninsula.

In Belarus, the site of major joint drills, Maxar said it had identified a new deployment of troops, military vehicles and helicopters at Zyabrovka airfield near Gomel, less than 25 km from the border with Ukraine.

In a statement sent by email late on Thursday, it said a large deployment of troops and forces had recently arrived at the Kursk training area in western Russia, approximately 110 km to the east of the Ukrainian border.

Russia has not disclosed how many troops it has deployed and says it has the right to move forces around on its territory as it sees fit. It insists they pose no external threat.

Russia Crimea US company Commercial satellite images US based Maxar Technologies Oktyabrskoye airfield north

Comments

1000 characters

Satellite images show new Russian military deployments near Ukraine

PM dismisses suspicions over CPEC

IHC allows Umar Amin Gandapur to contest mayor elections of DI Khan

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

CCoE approves revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

Indian food delivery firm Zomato tumbles on tepid order value growth

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Govt, Etisalat agree to resolve outstanding issues

Bank deposits, advances register impressive YoY growth in January 2022

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

Read more stories