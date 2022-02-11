ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
ASL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
AVN 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.78%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.46%)
GGL 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.36%)
GTECH 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.38%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.02%)
MLCF 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.04%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.01%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
TELE 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.75%)
TPL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
TPLP 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-6.78%)
TREET 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.8%)
TRG 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.09%)
UNITY 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
WAVES 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.97%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By -2 (-0.04%)
BR30 18,126 Increased By 3.8 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,942 Increased By 2 (0%)
KSE30 17,945 Increased By 7.3 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech leads European stock sell-off on bets of aggressive Fed rate hikes

Reuters Updated 11 Feb, 2022

European shares fell on Friday, tracking a sell-off in global markets after red-hot US inflation data fuelled bets on a more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike, though dovish comments from the European Central Bank chief stemmed some losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 1.0% after data showed US consumer prices saw the biggest rise in 40 years in January, and St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the print had made him "dramatically" more hawkish.

The inflation print of 7.5% raised bets on a 50 basis-point rate hike from the Fed, as the sell-off spilled over into euro zone bonds, with Germany's 10-year yield rising 7 bps to the highest since 2018.

"Strong quarterly earnings in Europe could dampen the sell-off, but until fears about a more aggressive response from the FOMC dissipate, markets will remain under pressure," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

All subsectors and regions of the STOXX 600 were in negative territory, but rate-sensitive tech stocks were the biggest decliners, plunging 1.8%.

However, "the Fed will do everything it can to avoid spooking the market... akin to what we saw last month, and that means treading carefully," Cole added.

For the ECB, raising the main interest rate now would not bring down record-high euro zone inflation and only hurt the economy, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview.

The STOXX 600 is set to log its first weekly gain in 2022 on positive earnings and hopes that the ECB may not shift its accommodative stance this year, although price pressures, worrying economic data, and central bank officials' comments raise fears that the banks may need to act aggressively to curb inflation.

European stocks jump

Meanwhile, Germany's Chambers of Industry and Commerce Friday cut its 2022 growth forecast for Europe's biggest economy to 3.0% from the 3.6% it had predicted in October due to rising energy prices, raw material shortages and the lack of skilled workers.

Among stocks, carmaker Volvo Cars slipped 3.5% after posting earnings below expectations, pressured by global supply shortages.

State-controlled French power company EDF slipped 4.4% after cutting its estimate for its French nuclear output in 2023 from 340-370 TWh to 300-330 TWh.

In a few bright spots, Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans advanced 2.4% after saying it expects an adjusted return on sales of 12.7% in 2021.

French TV group TF1 climbed 1.0% after announcing a 14.2% rise in full-year advertising revenue, citing a robust recovery in advertising spend.

European stock FTSE 100 Paris CAC 40 DAX index

Comments

1000 characters

Tech leads European stock sell-off on bets of aggressive Fed rate hikes

PM dismisses suspicions over CPEC

IHC allows Umar Amin Gandapur to contest mayor elections of DI Khan

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

CCoE approves revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

Indian food delivery firm Zomato tumbles on tepid order value growth

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Govt, Etisalat agree to resolve outstanding issues

Bank deposits, advances register impressive YoY growth in January 2022

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

Read more stories