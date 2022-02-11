ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.31%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
FNEL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.96%)
GTECH 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.46%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.9%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PTC 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.33%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.88%)
TPL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.76%)
TPLP 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-5.78%)
TREET 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.29%)
TRG 85.48 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
UNITY 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.91%)
WAVES 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.56%)
YOUW 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.1%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By 6.6 (0.14%)
BR30 18,147 Increased By 24.5 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,044 Increased By 104.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,973 Increased By 35.5 (0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling net profit rises 6.1% in 2021

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling reported on Friday a rise of 6.1 percent in net profit for last year, with revenues boosted by its onshore and oilfield services businesses.

Net profit for 2021 was $603.9 million, down from $569 million in the year-earlier period.

Revenues increased to $2.27 billion in 2021 from $2.10 billion in 2020.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the revenue increase was fuelled by additional drilling services to Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC and its onshore and offshore units.

UAE's ADNOC discovers offshore gas reserves

ADNOC Drilling said its onshore segment was the biggest driver of revenue growth as it supports state oil giant ADNOC Group's program to significantly grow its output capacity.

ADNOC MENA Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling

Comments

1000 characters

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling net profit rises 6.1% in 2021

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

CCoE approves revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Indian food delivery firm Zomato tumbles on tepid order value growth

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

Read more stories