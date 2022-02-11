ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
Mexican journalist killed in latest violent attack on media

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

MEXICO CITY: A Mexican journalist was shot and killed in the southern state of Oaxaca on Thursday, police said, the latest in a string of journalist deaths that have prompted US lawmakers to pressure Mexico to step up protections.

Heber Lopez, an independent journalist who ran NoticiasWeb, was shot and killed, police officials told Mexican news outlet Milenio. Lopez was attacked at his recording studio, outlet RCP Noticias said on social media.

The attorney general for Oaxaca said two people were arrested in relation with the crime, though the investigation was still ongoing.

Lopez, who worked in the port city of Salina Cruz, had received death threats in 2019, according to some local media reports.

Mexico economy grew 5pc in 2021, but ended in recession

The journalist regularly wrote about politics and corruption in local government, Rodolfo Canseco, the director of RCP Noticias, told Reuters.

His death is the latest in a spate of attacks against journalists in Mexico in recent weeks.

Three journalists and one media worker were killed in the month of January alone, and a former journalist was killed on Saturday evening.

United States Senators Tim Kaine and Marco Rubio urged Mexico on Tuesday to do more to protect journalists, criticizing Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for lashing out against his critics in the media.

According to human rights organization Article 19, around 145 journalists were killed in Mexico from 2000 to 2021, making Mexico one of the deadliest countries in the world for journalists.

