ANL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
AVN 105.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
FNEL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.41%)
GGGL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GGL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.68%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.1%)
TPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
TPLP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.12%)
TREET 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.53%)
TRG 85.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.23%)
WAVES 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.56%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By 6.7 (0.14%)
BR30 18,149 Increased By 26.5 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,053 Increased By 112.7 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,983 Increased By 45.2 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Biden rejects reported military criticism of Afghan exit

AFP 11 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday flatly rejected reports that the US military is sharply critical of his administration's handling of the Afghan withdrawal last year, ending two decades of war.

An investigative report by The Washington Post quoted sworn testimony by military commanders saying that the White House and State Department left evacuation planning too late, ignored Taliban gains, and were overtaken by events, leading to the frantic final days of mass evacuations from Kabul.

Asked in an interview by NBC's Lester Holt if the picture -- detailed by officers in an official army investigation -- rang true, Biden said: "No. That's not what I was told."

Asked again if he rejected the accounts in the army report, he said: "I'm rejecting them."

Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion mount

Biden has repeatedly defended the way he ended the failed US effort to defeat the Taliban, pointing out that previous presidents had for years promised to find an exit, but never did.

"There was no good time to get out," Biden said again Thursday.

He added that if he had not finally got out, then the number of US troops based in Afghanistan would have needed to "significantly" increase and "we'd be back in this war of attrition."

