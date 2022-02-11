PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Ides of March?

“I was saddened on behalf of The Khan.”

“Why? I mean it’s not as if The Khan allows the mere matter of the UK Fraud Agency finding no evidence against his most recent peeve, Shahbaz Sharif….”

“I would advise The Khan to be wary of…”

“The Ides of March?”

“No those whose girth is visibly expanding after he appoints them…and yes I am referring to Shahzad Akbar and the circumference of Gill the Fish’s face is getting larger and….”

“Right by the way there is nothing recent about The Khan’s hatred for Shahbaz Sharif.”

“It’s become visibly more pronounced after Nawaz Sharif has given the go ahead to Shahbaz…”

“True anyway the details of the UK court judgement were released and that didn’t stop The Khan from accusing Shahbaz Sharif of….”

“Yeah, The Khan and his minions do not allow a small matter of a court judgment deter them from accusing their possible alternates of crimes against the state and the people and….”

“Ha ha that right but that’s not why I was saddened on his behalf.”

“The IMF’s report is a damning indictment against his social sector programme and his fiscal programme….”

“Nope not that either.”

“Then what?”

“The disqualification of a man who was loyal to him, and I reckon one of a handful who will remain loyal to him when he is no more the prime minister.”

“I agree besides Faisal Vawda was the most flamboyant Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf members, and what I liked about him was he knew where to put his boots and….”

“’Excuse me?”

“He put his boots on the table rather than on his feet and need I add….”

“Don’t be facetious and I hear that was one unforgivable….”

“Shush! Where do you work? The IMF? What is with all these warnings. We will carry on doing what we have been doing for the past seventy plus years so put that in your pipe and smoke it.”

“You reckon instead of one boot he may place both boots….”

“Shush but The Khan can award him the status of a federal minister as a special assistant on….on….”

“Boots?”

“Don’t be facetious.”

