‘Politics of chaos’ against national interest, says NA speaker

LAHORE: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said on Thursday that the politics of chaos is against the national interest and the opposition’s attempts to spread political chaos would not succeed.

He said this during a meeting with the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday. Both discussed issues of mutual interest, political situation and public welfare projects. They also condemned the negative politics of the opposition and agreed to counter every tactic. Both also decided to make the bilateral relations more effective.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Punjab is on the path of development under the leadership of Usman Buzdar. He lauded the initiative of the CM on the issue of the New Pakistan National Health Card and said the Punjab government has really served the ailing humanity by introducing the universal health insurance programme.

The CM said that those claiming about a no-confidence move had boasted about tendering resignations and holding long marches. The government would not be shaken by a long march or short march as Pakistan’s most failed opposition has suffered defeat at every opportunity, he added.

Buzdar further said the opposition could not face Prime Minister Imran Khan, even if it is united. The opposition does not dare to march, resign or table a confidence motion, he added.

Moreover, talking to Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, the CM announced to establish 12 new universities in different districts and directed to take steps without delay to approve the charter. The government was striving hard to provide the best higher education opportunities to the youth, especially the women, at their doorsteps, he said. He vowed that the PTI-led government would transform Punjab into a hub of quality higher education in the region.

