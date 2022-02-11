IGI LIFE VITALITY – An Innovation in Insurance Sector

TEXT: There is no denying that you have greater peace of mind when you are aware that you and your loved ones are secured and covered from various unforeseen circumstances.

The insurance sector encourages the virtue of savings amongst individuals and generates a million employment opportunities especially in a country like Pakistan, where savings and employment are essential. This further leads to an element of trust that one always looks for when buying an insurance policy. In this scenario, it is important that your insurance partner is credible and has a sound market repute. IGI Life, being part of one of the most well-respected Business Groups in the country- the Packages Group- enjoys this trust. IGI Life has pioneered in Pakistan an innovative concept of additionally helping their clients enjoy a healthier, happier life. This they have done by launching IGI Life VITALITY, an insurance that inspires you to have an active and healthy lifestyle.

Guided by the single motive of making people healthier, VITALITY is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending smart tech, data, incentives, and behavioral sciences, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. VITALITY brings a global perspective through successful partnerships with the smartest insurers and most forward-thinking employers around the world. More than 20 million people in 30 countries engage in the VITALITY program. IGI LIFE VITALITY incentivizes you to maintain an active lifestyle in the form of weekly, monthly and annual rewards.

Highlighting the weekly active rewards, you have to reach your weekly physical activity targets and choose an Easy Tickets voucher to watch a movie for half the price OR a foodpanda voucher worth PKR 500. Both the vouchers are delivered on the IGI LIFE VITALITY App. Not only this, you can avail of up to 100% cashback on the Samsung smartwatch as your monthly active reward. Based on your VITALITY status, you qualify for the Integrated bene?t on every policy anniversary. This bene?t accrues annually and is credited into your account value on every 5th policy anniversary.

IGI LIFE VITALITY provides you with access to activities and encourages you to improve your health on daily basis. Based on your current health status, you will receive weekly physical activity targets which will eventually translate into targets based on your past performance.

We have an innovative “Know Your Health” component in the app which educates you on the lifestyle risks you may be exposed to. You can further keep a check on your health with “Vitality Health Check” - a set of essential health screening and preventive tests including Body Mass Index (BMI), Blood Glucose, Blood Pressure and Total Cholesterol. There is a unique module of “VITALITY Health Review” that is used to evaluate general health, social and lifestyle habits.

IGI LIFE VITALITY assesses the progress of customers through “VITALITY Nutrition Assessment” in which you are asked questions regarding your daily meals, lifestyle choices & food choices. After completing this questionnaire, you receive feedback and suggestions on how to improve your daily nutritional intake.

Insure yourself and your family today for a protected future with IGI LIFE VITALITY. Not only will you be taken care of in the future, but your today will also be healthy and fit.

