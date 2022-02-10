ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,709 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,122 Decreased By -279.6 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 30.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,938 Decreased By -31 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says he is in touch with North Korea's Kim

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump has told associates he has remained in contact with North Korea's reclusive leader Kim Jong Un since leaving the White House, according to a report on Thursday, as Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile tests have raised international tensions.

"As we know, he had a fixation on this relationship," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN. The revelation is contained in her upcoming book on Trump, "The Confidence Man."

Trump famously declared in 2018 that he and Kim "fell in love" after exchanging letters, but two meetings with the North Korean leader aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula failed to stem the country's missile testing and harsh rhetoric.

North Korea tested tactical guided missiles in fresh sign of evolving arsenal

Trump's claims could not be verified and may not be true, Haberman said.

"What he says and what's actually happening are not always in concert, but he has been telling people that he has maintained some kind of a correspondence or discussion with Kim Jong Un," she said.

It is the only foreign leader Trump has said he remains in contact with, she added.

Correspondences with Kim were among the presidential records in 15 boxes the National Archives said it retrieved last month from Trump's Florida residence, The Washington Post reported.

An exchange with Kim would be unusual for a former president, given Pyongyang's escalating missile tests. North Korea boasted on Tuesday that it is one of only a handful of countries in the world to field nuclear weapons and advanced missiles and the only one standing up to the United States by "shaking the world" with missile tests.

South's Moon warns of 'crisis' if North Korea restarts long-range missile tests

A representative for Trump did not immediately return a request for comment.

Donald Trump Kim Jong Un missile test ballistic missile tests

Comments

1000 characters

Trump says he is in touch with North Korea's Kim

Unable to sustain 46,000 level, KSE-100 retreats 400 points

US inflation rises to 40-year high, fuels speculation of Fed hike in March

PM Imran asks ministries to work on ‘out of the box' solutions to improve performance

Binance crypto exchange to take $200mn stake in Forbes magazine

Rupee registers marginal gain after back-to-back losses against US dollar

Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

Shrapnel injures 12 at Saudi Abha airport as drone intercepted

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

Aluminium hits 13-year high as supply fears outweigh inflows

PSX approves listing application of Telecard’s subsidiary Supernet

Read more stories