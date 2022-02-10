ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,709 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,122 Decreased By -279.6 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 30.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,938 Decreased By -31 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korean diplomat attacked in New York: Seoul

AFP 10 Feb, 2022

SEOUL: A South Korean diplomat was injured after being attacked by an "unidentified man" in New York, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The man was randomly attacked on a Manhattan sidewalk, according to a report in the New York Post, which said he was "slugged in the face".

Seoul confirmed that a diplomat at the country's United Nations mission had been injured.

"A diplomat affiliated to the UN mission was attacked by an unidentified man in downtown Manhattan on the evening of February 9 and was injured," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It did not give any details of the victim's age or gender, citing privacy concerns.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will urge the local police to conduct a quick and thorough investigation," it added.

Anti-Asian violence has surged in America since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Activists believe the hate crimes were fuelled by talk of the "Chinese virus" by former president Donald Trump and others during the earlier stages of the pandemic.

Seoul said the victim "received treatment at a hospital and is now resting after being discharged".

The New York Post story said the diplomat suffered a broken nose, while the attacker fled on foot, with no arrests immediately reported.

New York Seoul South Korean diplomat

Comments

1000 characters

South Korean diplomat attacked in New York: Seoul

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

Rupee registers marginal gain after back-to-back losses against US dollar

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

PSX approves listing application of Telecard’s subsidiary Supernet

Pakistan will have close relationship with China regardless of who is in power: PM Imran

Prince William visits UAE as Britain seeks to deepen ties

Pakistan reports 3,914 new Covid infections, 47 deaths in a day

54 projects being implemented through World Bank funding

Read more stories