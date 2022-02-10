Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and agreed to continue close collaboration at regional and global forums, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Qureshi while condemning the Houthi militia attacks targeted towards the UAE, reiterated that such attacks posed a grave threat to the regional peace and security, and must be ceased immediately.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on issues of common interest and agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in different fields.

Qureshi congratulated the UAE government on the successful organization of the Dubai Expo 2020.

Recalling his visit to the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020, Sheikh Abdullah highly appreciated the impressive design and display of the pavilion.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common beliefs and shared values and culture.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, during which the premier strongly condemned the recent attempted missile attack by Houthis against the UAE.

"The prime minister strongly condemned the recent attempted missile attack by Houthis against the UAE on January 30. He commended the timely and effective air defence response of the UAE that saved valuable precious lives," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.