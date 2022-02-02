ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PM Imran condemns Houthi missile attack in call with Abu Dhabi crown prince

  • Commends 'UAE's timely and effective air defence response that saved precious lives'
BR Web Desk | Reuters Updated 02 Feb, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, during which the premier strongly condemned the recent attempted missile attack by Houthis against the UAE.

Earlier this week, the UAE said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group; the third such attack on US-allied UAE in the past fortnight.

UAE authorities did not say whether the missile was aimed at Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

"The prime minister strongly condemned the recent attempted missile attack by Houthis against the UAE on January 30. He commended the timely and effective air defence response of the UAE that saved valuable precious lives," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The prime minister also expressed abiding solidarity with the leadership, government, and the people of the UAE, the statement added.

"The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for efforts to protect and promote regional peace and security through dialogue and diplomacy," the PMO statement said.

Pakistan strongly condemns attempted missile attack on UAE

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue regular and close consultations at the highest level.

On Monday, Pakistan had condemned the launching of a missile from Al-Jawf, Yemen, by the Houthis towards the UAE, saying that such attacks are a "grave violation of international law and a serious threat to regional peace and security".

"It is commendable that the missile was successfully intercepted by the air defence system of the UAE, preventing loss of innocent lives," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The statement added that Pakistan calls for the attacks' "immediate cessation."

"Pakistan reaffirms its solidarity with the brotherly people and government of the United Arab Emirates," the FO added.

Also read: US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

