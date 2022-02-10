ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,720 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 18,249 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 46,027 Increased By 116.9 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,977 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits several areas of Mingora, Swat

  • Earthquake's epicenter was Afghanistan and Tajikistan's border region
BR Web Desk 10 Feb, 2022

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Mingora on Thursday, as tremors were felt in several areas of the city, Aaj News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake's epicenter was Afghanistan and Tajikistan's border region, at a depth of 93 kilometers.

This is the second time that an earthquake has jolted Mingora in less than two weeks.

4.0 earthquake jolts Mingora and surrounding areas

On 30 January, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Mingora, Swat, and surrounding areas.

Last month, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad, as tremors were felt in several areas of the city. Tremors were also felt in areas in Swat, Peshawar, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, and its surroundings.

In December 2021, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Karachi as tremors were felt in the central and northern parts of the city.

earthquake earthquake in Mingora

Comments

1000 characters

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits several areas of Mingora, Swat

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

54 projects being implemented through World Bank funding

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

Pakistan will have close relationship with China regardless of who is in power: PM Imran

Pakistan reports 3,914 new Covid infections, 47 deaths in a day

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

Prince William visits UAE as Britain seeks to deepen ties

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

Read more stories