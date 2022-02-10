4.2 magnitude earthquake hits several areas of Mingora, Swat

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Mingora on Thursday, as tremors were felt in several areas of the city, Aaj News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake's epicenter was Afghanistan and Tajikistan's border region, at a depth of 93 kilometers.

This is the second time that an earthquake has jolted Mingora in less than two weeks.

4.0 earthquake jolts Mingora and surrounding areas

On 30 January, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Mingora, Swat, and surrounding areas.

Last month, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad, as tremors were felt in several areas of the city. Tremors were also felt in areas in Swat, Peshawar, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, and its surroundings.

In December 2021, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Karachi as tremors were felt in the central and northern parts of the city.