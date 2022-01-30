ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
4.0 earthquake jolts Mingora and surrounding areas

  • No casualty has been reported so far
BR Web Desk 30 Jan, 2022

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Mingora, Swat, and surrounding areas on Sunday afternoon, Aaj News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake was felt in and around Mingora in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Strong earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of country

The earthquake's epicenter was Afghanistan and Tajikistan's border region, at a depth of 120 kilometers, the NSMC said.

Earlier this month, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad, as tremors were felt in several areas of the city. Tremors were also felt in areas in Swat, Peshawar, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, and its surroundings.

In December 2021, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Karachi as tremors were felt in the central and northern parts of the city.

