Brent oil may test resistance at $92.58

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $92.58 per barrel, a break below could open the way towards $93.39-$94.20 range.

Oil stabilized around a support at $89.94, which is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising channel.

The stabilization indicates the completion of the first round of the drop from the Feb. 7 high of $94.

Three waves make up the drop.

Oil prices steady as investors eye US-Iran nuclear talks

The current wave b is unfolding. I

t is quite challenging to predict the ending point of this wave, which could extend to any level below $94.20.

The best bet is this wave b may end around $92.58.

A break below $90.95 may signal the continuation of the downtrend.

On the daily chart, the bounce on Wednesday was due to a support at $89.63.

A rising channel and the bearish divergence on the daily RSI suggest a further fall towards $85.17.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.