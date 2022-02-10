coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Public-Private Partnership: Low-cost housing scheme to be introduced: Murtaza

Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that low cost housing scheme would be introduced for Karachiites under public-private partnership (PPP).

He made the remarks while presiding over a high-level meeting in his office here, said a statement. The Project Director Orangi Town has been directed to survey the land for the housing scheme.

Sindh Government was taking steps to provide housing facilities to the people as per the vision of PPP, he said.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Project Director Orangi Raza Abbas Rizvi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that people were worried about inflation and innumerable people needed a place to live.

This low cost housing scheme will provide housing facility to the low income group.

He said that apart from Orangi Town, other places in Karachi would also be surveyed by the Land Department for identification of suitable places for setting up similar housing schemes.

“Every effort will be made to ensure that these schemes meet the needs of the low-income group and improve their quality of life,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Murtaza Wahab PPP Sindh Government Syed Afzal Zaidi

Comments

Comments are closed.

Public-Private Partnership: Low-cost housing scheme to be introduced: Murtaza

W. Bengal students block roads against Karnataka hijab ban

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

SC suspends PHC’s LG polls postponement verdict

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

FIs may appoint CRC as agent for recovery of NPAs

Climate hope as scientists in UK set fusion record

Read more stories