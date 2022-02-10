MoU signed: PIA, NFEH to launch countrywide tree-plantation drive

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines formally joined hands with National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) to work together to fulfil the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan for a Clean and Green Pakistan.

A MoU was signed by Chief Executive Officer PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik and NFEH President Naeem Qureshi.

PIA and NFEH will jointly conduct and promote tree plantations in Karachi and other cities of Pakistan. The tree plantation drive will commence from 14th February and continue till end of this year.

PIA has been participating in tree plantation drive for the past couple of years and now with the joint efforts of NFEH nearly 10,000 saplings will be planted in various cities of Pakistan.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik expressing his views on the occasion said that more organizations in Pakistan should come forward in achieving the vision of Prime Minster of Pakistan to make our motherland a better place for future generations. “We feel honoured to become a partner with our National Flag Carrier-PIA in participating to plant trees to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan to make Pakistan Clean and Green,” said NFEH president.

Both organizations also will jointly conduct as well as support each other’s CSR activities. The signing ceremony was attended by Adviser to CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat, PIA Chief Commercial Officer, Ali Tahir Qasim, NFEH’s General Manager Halima Khan and senior Officials of PIA and NFEH.

