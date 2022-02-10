Malaysian team visits Gamalux Oleochemicals Ltd in PQ

KARACHI: Malaysian delegation led by Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman, Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi along with economic team visited Gamalux Oleochemicals Limited in Port Qasim and to meet with Managing Committee of Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI).

During visit Malaysian Consul General Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman was welcomed by Usman Ahmed, Vice Chairman of Malaysia Pakistan Business Council) (MPBC), Founder Vice President BQATI along with Ellahi Buksh, President BQATI, Shakil Ashfaq Senior Vice President and member Managing Committee BQATI, Abdul Rasheed Jan Mohammed, Iftikhar Ahmed and Naveed Shakoor.

During visit Usman Ahmed, briefed about the Oleochemical Industry in Pakistan and on the aspects of trade between Pakistan and Malaysia. Usman Ahmed acknowledge that the trade between the two countries are indeed expanding and there is a great potential to increase bilateral trade and investment in between the two countries.

Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman said Malaysia had always looked upon Pakistan as a special palm oil partner, given the special bonding between the major Pakistani and Malaysian Oils and fats industry players, over the years, the oils and fats trade between the two countries has expanded to products like Oleo-chemicals, Palm Kernel Expeller, fats and many others products being used by the food and non-food industries in Pakistan. The two sides also discussed on the current situation of Covid-19 impacting Pakistan and Malaysia from entry into the countries to visa related issues; Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman informed that the Pakistani Businessmen may apply for a BTB visa to avoid quarantine restriction.

President BQATI Ellahi Buksh Anwer said Malaysia and Pakistan had a very long-standing palm oil trade relationship, one that can be traced back more than 40 years. Pakistan has always been among the most consistent buyers of Malaysian palm oil products and palm oil features as a major component of the growing bilateral trade between our two countries.

The Honourable Consul General in his address was very receptive and assured his fullest cooperation to increase the bilateral trade between the two countries. The Honourable Consul General was very much proactive in introducing his economic team not only to explore the avenues to enhance trade and investment. He also informed that visas are being issued to Pakistan Business communities on fast track.

