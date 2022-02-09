Mohammad Yousuf appointed batting coach as Pakistan announce Test squad for Australia series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that Saqlain Mushtaq will continue as head coach of the national cricket team for another 12 months, while also appointing Shaun Tait as fast-bowling coach for 12 months and Mohammad Yousuf as batting coach for the Australia series.

The confirmation ends speculations over player-support personnel with various news reports claiming that Saqlain was unlikely to be retained as head coach.

Saqlain should continue as Pakistan's head coach: Moin Khan

The development comes as National Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim announced the 16-player squad and five reserves for the three Tests against Australia, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi (4-8 March), Karachi (12-16 March), and Lahore (21-25 March).

From the series against Bangladesh, three changes have been made in the national squad.

Read what Australia has to offer: Australia names full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

Haris Rauf, who was in the side for South Africa and Zimbabwe Tests in 2021, has returned to replace off-spinner Bilal Asif, while Shan Masood, who last played in New Zealand in the 2020-21 season, has taken over from Abid Ali, who is completing his rehabilitation after being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome. Yasir Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been added to the reserve pool.

Test players who are not involved in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 will assemble in Karachi on Wednesday, 16 February, for a training camp that will be held at the National Stadium.

Test squad

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood

Reserves

Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah

Wasim said the PCB opted consistency for the important home series against Australia and changes have only been made where absolutely necessary.

"This is to give the boys confidence, reward them for their impressive performances in the longer version of the game in 2021 and continue to build the side for the future," Wasim was quoted as saying in the statement. "These are the best available, most talented and in-form players in the domestic circuit. I am confident they will put up an impressive performance against a formidable Australia side.”