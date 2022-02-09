ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ edges up

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

Australian shares were poised to open higher on Wednesday as heavyweight mining stocks were expected to benefit from a rise in the price of iron ore late on Tuesday.

The local share price index futures was up 0.3%, a 84.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark added 1.1% on Tuesday.

Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ inches down

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched 0.1% higher in early trade.

Australian shares

