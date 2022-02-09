Markets
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ edges up
Australian shares were poised to open higher on Wednesday as heavyweight mining stocks were expected to benefit from a rise in the price of iron ore late on Tuesday.
The local share price index futures was up 0.3%, a 84.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark added 1.1% on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched 0.1% higher in early trade.
