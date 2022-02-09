ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Pakistan

Net Zero Pakistan becomes official accelerator of ‘Race to Zero campaign’

Press Release 09 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Net Zero Pakistan has been announced as an official Accelerator of the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign, becoming the first region-wide initiative from the Global South to be recognised under this platform.

The team at Net Zero Pakistan congratulates its 22 member-companies for this milestone, which collectively contribute to 15-20 percent to the country’s exports.

These include AGI Denim, Al-Karam Textile, Al-Karam Towel, Al-Rahim Textile, Artistic Milliners, Crescent Bahuman, Interloop, Gohar Textile, Gul Ahmed, Liberty Mills, Lucky Textile, Mahmood Group, Masood Roomi, Midas Safety, Sadaqat Limited, Sapphire Finishing, Sapphire Textile, Siddiqsons, Soorty Enterprises, Tetra Pak, US Apparel, and Yunus Textile.

Launched in 2020, Race to Zero works to build global momentum for the sprint towards net zero targets. The campaign aims to rally non-state climate leaders and decarbonisation initiatives around the world to successfully achieve net zero emissions by 2050. It is the bold ambition from Pakistan’s leading companies to achieve science-based net zero targets that has enabled Net Zero Pakistan to be recognised at this global UN-backed platform.

The UN Race to Zero Climate Action Champion, Nigel Topping, said about Net Zero Pakistan: “Our campaign Accelerators are critical to winning the Race to Zero and so we are delighted to welcome Net Zero Pakistan as our latest Accelerator. COP26 marked the starting line; now, the race is on to rapidly reduce emissions and reach a resilient net-zero world in time.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

