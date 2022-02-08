ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN rights office demands release of Afghan women activists

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

GENEVA: The UN human rights office called on Tuesday for the release of four women activists and their relatives in Afghanistan who were detained or abducted last month after protests over women's rights since the Taliban seized control.

The OHCHR said there was no news about the whereabouts of the four women, who it said reportedly took part in a protest on women's rights on Jan. 16, and added it was pressing the authorities for information on these cases.

Taliban administration spokesman said: Still we are investigating and trying to find information

"We call for their immediate release," Liz Throssell, an OHCHR spokesperson, told Geneva-based journalists. "We are gravely concerned for the safety of the disappeared women and their family members."

Missing women activists: UN demands Taliban to provide info

The OHCHR said Parwana Ibrahim Khil and Tamana Paryani were abducted with their relatives on Jan. 19, while Mursal Ayar and Zahra Mohammadi were seized last week and there was no information on where they were being held.

Throssell said it was unclear who had taken the women and noted Taliban officials had denied involvement.

Asked to respond, Taliban administration spokesman Bilal Karimi said: "Still we are investigating and trying to find information."

Fears for the safety of vocal opponents of the Taliban and prominent women have risen since the Taliban took over the country in August as foreign forces withdrew. Many civil society and women's rights activists fled the country.

The Taliban says they have an amnesty for any previous opponents and that they respect women's rights in line with Islamic law and customs, but many human rights advocates and foreign diplomats remain sceptical.

Taliban Afghan women Afghan women protest Afghan women activists

Comments

1000 characters

UN rights office demands release of Afghan women activists

Second phase of CPEC to focus on agriculture, industrialisation: PM Imran

Covid-19: Pakistan's daily cases count drops below 3,000

Rupee's winning streak ends, falls marginally against US dollar

Iran nuclear talks set to resume with deal 'in sight'

India summons South Korea envoy over Hyundai's tweet

Chinese scientists say new highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

India's Modi defends handling of pandemic amid opposition protests

55% shares: UBL gets SBP's approval for due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

Turkey pitches its unorthodox policy to London investors

Read more stories