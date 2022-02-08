ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 gains 107 points after another volatile session

  • Closes below 46,000-point level despite 0.23% increase
BR Web Desk 08 Feb, 2022

Pakistan stocks witnessed another volatile session, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index swayed both ways before finishing in the green with a slight gain of 0.23% on Tuesday.

The volume of shares traded on the all-share index increased to over 187 million.

At close, the KSE-100 settled with a gain of 106.70 points or 0.23% to finish at 45,947.95.

“Pakistan equities commenced the day with some selling pressure as investors opted for profit-taking initially on the news of another mini-budget to be announced by the government in the coming weeks,” said Topline Securities in its post-market statement.

“Better than street expectation result along with handsome payout of Engro Powergen Qadirpur and Engro Polymer lured investor interest towards the Engro Group and other blue chips stocks available at attractive price levels with strong result and payout expectation,” it added.

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) is also set to announce the results of its consultation with global investors for potentially making Pakistan a part of its Frontier Market (FM) 100 index and FM 15% Country Capped index, developing an outlook for foreign investment flows into the country.

On the corporate front, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) granted in-principle approval to United Bank Limited (UBL) to commence the due diligence process for its proposed acquisition of 55% sponsor shares in Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB).

KSE-100 ends lower after range-bound session, low volume

Volume on the all-share index increased to 187.38 million from 150.1 million on Monday. The value of shares traded also improved to Rs7.1 billion, up from Rs6.25 billion recorded in the previous session.

Hum Network was the volume leader with 23.14 million shares, followed by Engro Polymer with 14.70 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom with 14.21 million shares.

Shares of 364 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 153 registered an increase, 184 recorded a fall, and 27 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX Equities KSE mini budget

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 gains 107 points after another volatile session

Second phase of CPEC to focus on agriculture, industrialisation: PM Imran

PM Imran has turned a blind eye to Karachi's problems: Shehbaz

Rupee's winning streak ends, falls marginally against US dollar

One killed, two injured in hand grenade blast in Dera Murad Jamali

Iran nuclear talks set to resume with deal 'in sight'

UN rights office demands release of Afghan women activists

Schools ordered shut in India as Hijab ban protests intensify

India summons South Korea envoy over Hyundai's tweet

Chinese scientists say new highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

India's Modi defends handling of pandemic amid opposition protests

Read more stories