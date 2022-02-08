ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pfizer's 2021 profits doubled to $22bn on strong Covid vaccine sales

AFP 08 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: Pfizer said Tuesday it expects $32 billion in revenue from Covid-19 vaccines in 2022 as it reported annual profits had more than doubled to $22 billion.

The pharmaceutical giant, which with German company BioNTech won approval for the first vaccine to counter the deadly virus, saw annual revenues nearly double to $81.3 billion, with $36.8 billion from the Covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer also expects $22 billion in sales of Paxlovid, the company's pill for Covid-19, in 2022.

The results are the latest to show how the coronavirus has transformed Pfizer, which a year ago had projected just $15 billion in Covid-19 vaccines sales in 2021 and ended up selling more than twice that amount after repeatedly lifting the forecast.

Pfizer's scientists "continue to monitor the Covid-19 virus and believe it is unlikely that it will be fully eradicated in the foreseeable future," Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Pfizer to seek green light to vaccinate kids 5 and under: reports

"That said, we now have the tools -- in the forms of vaccines and treatments -- that we believe will help enable us to not only better manage the pandemic but also help countries move into the endemic phase," Bourla said.

"In other words, we believe these tools will help allow us to go back to normality and spend time with family and friends, travel, attend indoor dining and concerts, and enjoy many other activities while lowering the risk of overburdening hospitals and healthcare systems around the world."

Although Pfizer's profit per share topped analyst expectations, revenues fell short.

Shares fell 4.1 percent to $51.02 in pre-market trading.

Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine annual profits

Comments

1000 characters

Pfizer's 2021 profits doubled to $22bn on strong Covid vaccine sales

Second phase of CPEC to focus on agriculture, industrialisation: PM Imran

Covid-19: Pakistan's daily cases count drops below 3,000

Rupee's winning streak ends, falls marginally against US dollar

Iran nuclear talks set to resume with deal 'in sight'

India summons South Korea envoy over Hyundai's tweet

UN rights office demands release of Afghan women activists

Chinese scientists say new highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

India's Modi defends handling of pandemic amid opposition protests

55% shares: UBL gets SBP's approval for due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

Turkey pitches its unorthodox policy to London investors

Read more stories