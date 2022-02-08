ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Japanese shares rise on bargain hunting but US CPI caution caps gains

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Tuesday, tracking Nasdaq futures and as investors scooped up beaten-down equities including tech stocks, although gains were limited by caution ahead of US inflation data due later in the week.

By 0220 GMT, the Nikkei share average was up 0.4% at 27,360.57, after rising as much as 0.8% earlier in the day. The broader Topix was up 0.5% at 1,935.67.

The Nikkei has fallen about 5% so far this year after three straight years of gains, while the Topix has declined 2.8%.

"Japanese shares rebounded as Nasdaq futures gained (in Asian trading hours), but the upside was capped because investors were cautious ahead of the US CPI (consumer price index) report after strong labour data," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

Tokyo shares open lower on US monetary policy concerns

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing led the Nikkei's gains, followed by air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries and phone company KDDI. Fast Retailing rose 0.75%, Daikin gained 1.68% and KDDI added 1.84%.

Technology start-up investors SoftBank Group gained 0.34% ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day.

Shionogi & Co inched up 0.4% after the nation's prime minister said the government would consider granting conditional early approval for the drugmaker's oral COVID-19 treatment.

Game maker Nintendo lost 1.57% and was the worst performer among the Topix 30, followed by audio equipment and camera maker Sony Group, which fell 1.03%.

There were 152 advancers on the Nikkei index against 70 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.59 billion, compared to the average 1.18 billion in the past 30 days.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei share

