ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan inches higher but gains capped by weak stocks

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: China's yuan was firmer against the dollar on Tuesday but gains were capped by tumbling mainland stocks, which weighed on investor sentiment and as traders awaited key US inflation data due later in the week.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3569 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.358.

The fixing is a tad weaker than Reuters estimate of 6.3543 per dollar, which analysts say should hose down expectations of a yuan intervention.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.3565 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3599 at midday, 26 pips stronger from the previous late session close.

China could take further measures to rein in yuan

The slump in A-share markets weighed on sentiment in the foreign exchange, said a trader at a foreign bank.

China's CSI300 Index fell 2.1% after Washington on Monday said it had added 33 Chinese entities to its "unverified list", which requires US exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities.

The dollar index clawed back some lost ground after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde calmed market expectations for an imminent interest rate hike in the euro zone.

Investor focus now shifts to US inflation data due on Thursday for clues on the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

"The yuan will face some depreciation pressure as corporate demand for the currency fades after the Chinese New Year holidays," China Construction Bank said in a note.

Strong corporate demand prior to the Lunar New Year holidays helped push the yuan to the highest in nearly four years.

China's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - unexpectedly fell to $3.22 trillion last month.

The global dollar index rose to 95.535 from the previous close of 95.399. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3641 per dollar.

Euro Yuan People's Bank of China Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan inches higher but gains capped by weak stocks

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Payment to power plants: Power Div seeks Rs182.47bn supplementary grant

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Covid-19: Pakistan's daily cases count drops below 3,000

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Australia names full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

PML-N tables ‘Hazara province’ bill in Senate

PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Board: Pasha opposes withdrawal

Read more stories