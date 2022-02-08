ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai Islamic Bank gives initial price guidance for dollar sukuk

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

DUBAI: Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, gave initial price guidance of around 120 basis points over US Treasuries for five-year dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

The sukuk are expected to launch later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Gulf markets mixed, Egypt sheds over 1pc

Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital , First Abu Dhabi Bank, KFH Capital, HSBC, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector are arranging the deal.

Dubai Islamic Bank First Abu Dhabi Bank Islamic bonds United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender KFH Capital Sharjah Islamic Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai Islamic Bank gives initial price guidance for dollar sukuk

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Payment to power plants: Power Div seeks Rs182.47bn supplementary grant

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Covid-19: Pakistan's daily cases count drops below 3,000

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Australia names full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

PML-N tables ‘Hazara province’ bill in Senate

PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Board: Pasha opposes withdrawal

Read more stories