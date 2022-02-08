ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
New Zealand's Williamson to miss South Africa Tests

AFP 08 Feb, 2022

WELLINGTON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming Test series against South Africa after failing to recover from an elbow injury, Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Tuesday.

Stead named Tom Latham as stand-in skipper in a 15-man squad that features two debutants in wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher and paceman Blair Tickner.

Batter Hamish Rutherford was also recalled after seven years in the Test wilderness, while allrounder Colin de Grandhomme returns after shaking off a recent form slump.

Stead said Williamson was "desperate" to participate in the two-Test series against the Proteas but had not recovered sufficiently from an elbow injury that sidelined him late last year.

Australia names full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

"The priority has to be trying to get the injury right and having him available long term," he said.

Seamer Trent Boult will also miss the first Test starting in Christchurch on February 17 as he awaits the birth of his third child.

New Zealand:

Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young

