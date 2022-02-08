Buzdar discusses party affairs, other matters

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a consultative meeting, here on Monday, which reviewed party affairs, suggestions regarding local bodies elections in Punjab and other political issues.

Among others, Federal Ministers Shafqat Mahmood and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of State Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Abdul Hai Dasti, Khurram Sohail Khan Leghari, Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi and Muhammad Aoun Hameed attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that strong candidates would be chosen through consultation. With party-based elections, real leadership would emerge at the grassroots and direct elections would bring about real change in the politics of local bodies, he commented.

“Serving the people is our agenda,” he said, adding: “We are all united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and the nation has unshakable faith in his leadership.”

Moreover, Federal Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Nawab of Bahawalpur’s son Nawab Bahawal Abbasi called on CM Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The CM welcomed Nawab Bahawal Abbasi to PTI adding that it would further strengthen PTI in Bahawalpur. The PTI, under PM Imran Khan, is the most popular party in Pakistan and Bahawalpur is a stronghold of PTI, he asserted.

On the other hand, the CM chaired a high-level meeting in which matters of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) were reviewed and proposals for further improving sanitation arrangements in Lahore were deliberated upon. The CM was briefed about the affairs of LWMC and suggestions for improving the sanitation system.

The CM said that zero waste operation should be ensured in the Lahore City and made it clear that he would not tolerate any negligence. It was the responsibility of LWMC to provide a clean environment to the citizens, he stressed.

