Commissioner Hyderabad says issues facing traders will be resolved

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon said to traders that together we will work for the betterment and development of Hyderabad.

This he said while talking to the delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Industries at his office Monday.

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad assured the delegation that the problems being faced by traders and businessmen would be resolved on priority basis.

On this occasion the delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Industries congratulated Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on his appointment as Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad and expressed hope that the problems of traders would be resolved soon.

Divisional Commissi-oner said that being a government employee he has to perform his duties and responsibility diligently. He said that this is also his city and we would work together for its development.

The meeting also discussed drainage and security issues of the new vegetable and fruit market Hala Naka Hyderabad, on which Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad directed Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind to check the record of existing ADP and available funds in this regard. If these funds are not available in this ADP so it must be included in the next ADP.

President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Industries Altaf Memon, Vice President Masroor Iqbal, Former President Salimuddin Qureshi, Akram Ansari and Sohail Memon were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022